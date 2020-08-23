Weekend scores and upcoming playoff schedule

Winning pitcher Kyra Nelson gets is welcomed back to the dugout by coaches Adam Osgood, right, and Mike Murray during third-seeded Connecticut Valley North 11-2 win over top-seeded St. J in the Little League District 4 softball championship at Fisher Field on Sunday, Aug. 23 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament

Semifinals

Lyndon 8, Mt. Mansfield 0

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 CVNLL 7, No. 2 Lyndon 6

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

No. 2 CVNLL 15, No. 3 St. J 4 (4)

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament

Championship: Lyndon 15, Manchester 4

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 1 St. J 7, No. 5 Central 4

Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

No. 2 Central defeats No. 3 Lyndon

No. 1 St. J 8, No. 4 CVNLL 5

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Championship: No. 3 CVNLL 11, No. 1 St. J 2

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Championship: No. 1 Lyndon 7, No. 2 CVNLL 5

——

MONDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

BASEBALL

Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Consolation: No. 3 Lyndon vs. No. 4 CVNLL at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: No. 2 Central at No. 1 St. J, 8 p.m.

