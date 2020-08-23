Weekend scores and upcoming playoff schedule

SATURDAY, AUG. 22
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Semifinals
Lyndon 8, Mt. Mansfield 0
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 CVNLL 7, No. 2 Lyndon 6
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
No. 2 CVNLL 15, No. 3 St. J 4 (4)
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Championship: Lyndon 15, Manchester 4
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 1 St. J 7, No. 5 Central 4
Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
No. 2 Central defeats No. 3 Lyndon
No. 1 St. J 8, No. 4 CVNLL 5
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: No. 3 CVNLL 11, No. 1 St. J 2
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Championship: No. 1 Lyndon 7, No. 2 CVNLL 5
——
MONDAY, AUG. 24
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
BASEBALL
Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Consolation: No. 3 Lyndon vs. No. 4 CVNLL at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: No. 2 Central at No. 1 St. J, 8 p.m.
