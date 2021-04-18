Weekend Scores (April 17-18) And Monday’s Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Softball
Lyndon 19, Rutland 3 (5)
South Burlington 10, St. J 3
Vergennes at Lake Region, canceled
Baseball
South Burlington 14, St. J 4
Montpelier 23, Danville 5 (5)
Girls Tennis
St. J at CVU, ppd. to TBD
Boys Tennis
CVU at St. J, ppd. to TBD
North Country at BFA-St. Albans, canceled
Boys Ultimate
Burlington 15, St. J 1
Girls Ultimate
St. J at CVU, ppd. TBD
Boys Lacrosse
U-32 at St. J, canceled
College Baseball
Husson 3-3, Lyndon 1-2
——
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
College Baseball
Husson 2, Lyndon 1
College Softball
Lyndon at Thomas, ppd. to Tuesday
Men’s Lacrosse
Thomas 23, Lyndon 10
——
MONDAY, ARPIL 19
Baseball
Berlin at Colebrook, 4
Littleton at Lisbon, 3:30
Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Gorham at Profile, 4
Groveton at White Mountains, 4
Softball
Colebrook at Berlin, 4
Profile at Gorham, 4
White Mountains at Gorham, 4
Littleton at Lisbon, 4:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4
Girls Tennis
Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30
