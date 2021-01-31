Weekend Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

Tyler Hicks, Brody LaBounty and Avery Hazleton all scored in double figures as White Mountains rolled past rival Berlin 58-30 in Whitefield on Monday, January 11, 2021. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the season-opening contest was played without spectators and everyone wore a mask. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

No games scheduled

MONDAY, FEB. 1

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Woodsville, 5:30

Colebrook at Berlin, 5

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 5

Girls Hoops

Berlin at Colebrook, 5

Groveton at Gorham, 6:30

Alpine Skiing

At Loon, 9:30

