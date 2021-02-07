Weekend Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

St. J Academy captain Nate Adams leads his teammates through drills during a snowy morning practice at the school's outdoor rink on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Later that morning, Vermont state officials revealed that indoor school-based sports, including hockey and basketball, can begin interscholastic competition on Feb. 12. Masks will be mandatory and no spectators are allowed. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

No games scheduled

——

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Alpine Skiing

N.H. Boys Division IV State Championships at Crotched Mountain, 10

Lyndon, St. J at Burke (giant slalom), 10 a.m.

Boys Hoops

Woodsville at White Mountains, 6

Girls Hoops

White Mountains at Woodsville, 5:30

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.