Weekend Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY
Football
St. J 14, Lyndon 7
Boys Soccer
BFA-Fairfax 1, Hazen 0
Randolph at North Country, canceled
Girls Soccer
Thetford 7, Lyndon 1
Harwood 5, Lake Region 1
——
SUNDAY
Golf
N.H. Division IV State Championship at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20
——
TOP PERFORMERS
St. J junior Evan Thornton-Sherman kept his unbeaten season going, winning a seven-team cross-country ace at Hard’ack Recreation Area in 15 minutes, 49 seconds.
Geoffrey Hauver caught a pair of touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as St. J toppled Lyndon 14-7 in a 7-on-7 touch football game.
——
MONDAY
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-III Playin
Berlin at White Mountains, 3
D-IV Playins
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 3
Woodsville at Lisbon, 2:30
VERMONT
Playoff pairings released (soccer, volleyball)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.