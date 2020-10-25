Weekend Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

St. J'S Geoffrey Hauver reacts at the final whistle of the Hilltoppers' 14-7 win over rival Lyndon in a 7-on-7 touch football game at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The two teams meet again in the rubber match in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

Football

St. J 14, Lyndon 7

Boys Soccer

BFA-Fairfax 1, Hazen 0

Randolph at North Country, canceled

Girls Soccer

Thetford 7, Lyndon 1

Harwood 5, Lake Region 1

——

SUNDAY

Golf

N.H. Division IV State Championship at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20

——

TOP PERFORMERS

St. J junior Evan Thornton-Sherman kept his unbeaten season going, winning a seven-team cross-country ace at Hard’ack Recreation Area in 15 minutes, 49 seconds.

Geoffrey Hauver caught a pair of touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as St. J toppled Lyndon 14-7 in a 7-on-7 touch football game.

——

MONDAY

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-III Playin

Berlin at White Mountains, 3

D-IV Playins

Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 3

Woodsville at Lisbon, 2:30

VERMONT

Playoff pairings released (soccer, volleyball)

