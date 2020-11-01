Weekend Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

St. J's Merrick Hemond leads the pack during the 2020 Vermont state high school Division I cross-country championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 4 St. J 62, No. 1 U-32 22

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 1 Enosburg 2, No. 9 Lake Region 0

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 2 Danville 2, No. 10 Long Trail 0

No. 6 Hazen 3, No. 14 Twin Valley 2

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 1 Twin Valley 11, No. 9 Blue Mountain 0

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Colebrook at Littleton, canceled (Littleton advances via forfeit)

Region III

Profile 3, Lin-Wood 0

CROSS COUNTRY

Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10

N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Max Ritter, Gabe Jacobs and Kiran Sherburne all tallied as Profile blanked Lin-Wood 3-0 to advance to the Division IV semifinals.

Evan Thornton-Sherman was the runner-up in Division I in 16:50, guiding the St. J boys to a second-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.

Rylie Cadieux and Macy Voganschneider each scored as Danville upended Long Trail 2-0 to advance to the D-IV semifinals. Long Trail had eliminated the Indians the last five seasons.

Merrick Hemond ran to fourth place in Division I in 20:27, leading the St. Johnsbury girls to a third-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.

Colby Garey-Wright threw for 296 yards and six touchdowns and caught another as St. J scored 34 first-half points to punch its ticket to the 7-on-7 touch football regional championship game. Sam Begin, meanwhile, hauled in nine catches for 145 yards and four touchdowns, including a 52-yarder, and Zebb Winot caught two TDs and had a 42-yard pick-6.

Seniors Macy Molleur (two goals, assists) and Madison Bartlett (goal, assist) teamed up to help send Hazen to the semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a 3-2 win over Twin Valley.

Kaylee Manzella owned two goals and four assists, while Olivia Corrigan contributed three goals and an assist, Hannah Brown added two goals and Bre Lemay a goal and an assist as Littleton routed Groveton 8-0 to advance to the Division IV semifinals.

——

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Littleton 8, Groveton 0

Region III

Moultonborough 1, Woodsville 0

——

TUESDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2

D-II Semifinal

No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), 2

——

WEDNESDAY

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton at Profile, 2

——

THURSDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinals

Littleton at Moultonborough, 2

——

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Championship

Spaulding at St. J, noon

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.