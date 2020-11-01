Weekend Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 4 St. J 62, No. 1 U-32 22
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 1 Enosburg 2, No. 9 Lake Region 0
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 2 Danville 2, No. 10 Long Trail 0
No. 6 Hazen 3, No. 14 Twin Valley 2
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 1 Twin Valley 11, No. 9 Blue Mountain 0
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Colebrook at Littleton, canceled (Littleton advances via forfeit)
Region III
Profile 3, Lin-Wood 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10
N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Max Ritter, Gabe Jacobs and Kiran Sherburne all tallied as Profile blanked Lin-Wood 3-0 to advance to the Division IV semifinals.
Evan Thornton-Sherman was the runner-up in Division I in 16:50, guiding the St. J boys to a second-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.
Rylie Cadieux and Macy Voganschneider each scored as Danville upended Long Trail 2-0 to advance to the D-IV semifinals. Long Trail had eliminated the Indians the last five seasons.
Merrick Hemond ran to fourth place in Division I in 20:27, leading the St. Johnsbury girls to a third-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.
Colby Garey-Wright threw for 296 yards and six touchdowns and caught another as St. J scored 34 first-half points to punch its ticket to the 7-on-7 touch football regional championship game. Sam Begin, meanwhile, hauled in nine catches for 145 yards and four touchdowns, including a 52-yarder, and Zebb Winot caught two TDs and had a 42-yard pick-6.
Seniors Macy Molleur (two goals, assists) and Madison Bartlett (goal, assist) teamed up to help send Hazen to the semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a 3-2 win over Twin Valley.
Kaylee Manzella owned two goals and four assists, while Olivia Corrigan contributed three goals and an assist, Hannah Brown added two goals and Bre Lemay a goal and an assist as Littleton routed Groveton 8-0 to advance to the Division IV semifinals.
——
SUNDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Littleton 8, Groveton 0
Region III
Moultonborough 1, Woodsville 0
——
TUESDAY
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2
D-II Semifinal
No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), 2
——
WEDNESDAY
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
No. 6 Hazen (5-5) at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton at Profile, 2
——
THURSDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinals
Littleton at Moultonborough, 2
——
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Championship
Spaulding at St. J, noon
