Weekend Top Local Performers (May 1-2)

Zoe Crocker went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, including her second grand slam of the week, during Danville’s 28-0 win over Peoples.
Jack Young (three hits, four runs), Jake LeBlanc (two hits, two-run double) and Dylan Willey (winning pitcher, two hits, three runs) played key roles in North Country’s 13-3 win over Randolph.
Maggie Emerson earned the win in the circle, allowing no hits and no runs while fanning eight in three innings (also had a double on offense) while Lauren Joy went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Blue Mountain’s 18-2 win over Craftsbury.
Gardner Auchincloss netted three goals and added three assists while goaltender Dominik Gray played big with eight saves as St. J rallied from a 4-1 deficit for a 7-5 lacrosse win over Mt. Abraham.
Bryon Noyes won shot put (41-1.25), discus (117-3.5) and was fifth in javelin (113-1.5), while Holden Middleton took second place in the 110 hurdles (18.51) and 300 hurdles (47.51) to pace the Viking boys in a six-team track and field meet at South Burlington.
