Weekend Top Performers (March 6-7) And Monday’s Schedule

WEEKEND TOP PERFORMERS
Riann Fortin pumped in 24 points and added 10 boards as North Country powered past Peoples 63-41 to go to 5-1 in Division II.
Korey Champney had a goal and assist, Clara Andre scored twice and Reese Petit and Liza Morse each tallied three assists as the Kingdom Blades remained perfect with a 5-1 thumping of Middlebury.
Fritz Hauser netted 16 points as St. J held off Spaulding 47-44 for its fourth straight win.
Cam Tenney-Burt, Cam Davidson and Michael Maccini each scored 12 points as Woodsville rallied from a 12-point deficit to earn a 48-42 win at Concord Christian and advance to its second final four in three years.
Rylie Cadieux (18 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Colleen Flinn (11 points, nine rebounds, four blocks) and Laci Sandvil (12 points, seven rebounds) had big games as Danville charged past rival Blue Mountain 59-36.
Matt St. Cyr pumped in 22 points and Aiden Whiting added 18 points, eight rebounds and six steals as Groveton stunned Littleton 57-47 to advance to the Division IV final four.
Samantha Howe had 18 of her 24 points in the second half while collecting 11 rebounds and seven steals and Ariana Lord had 15 points and four steals as defending champion Colebrook eliminated Littleton 53-46 to advance to the D-IV semifinals.
Olivia Sarkis turned in 12 points as undefeated Woodsville rolled past Lisbon to advance to the Division IV semifinals.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont Boys State Nordic Championships at Craftsbury (D-I, 10 a.m.; D-II 3:30)
ALPINE SKIING
Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch, ppd. to Friday (broken ski lift)
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
St. J at Rice. 6:30
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Lamoille at Lyndon, canceled
