Weissauer To Join Hornets Volleyball Program

LYNDONVILLE — Mary Grace Weissauer, a three-year starter at Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford, Conn. will join the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon volleyball team for the Fall 2021 semester.
Weissauer, a 5-foot-6 libero, captained Foran to the Southern Connecticut Conference Division A semifinals in her senior season. She also played four years of club volleyball with CT Juniors. She is a three-sport athlete, as she was a four-year starter on the Lion softball team and a starter on the swimming team. She also played travel softball with the CT Gators and the Fairfield Fury.
“Mary Grace caught my eye when I was looking at one of her teammates,” said NVU-Lyndon volleyball coach Alex Postpischil. “Right then I knew she would be a great player for our volleyball team. After getting to know her, and all that she has achieved, I know she will have a successful tenure at NVU-Lyndon on the court, in the classroom, and in extracurricular activities. In addition to the libero position, Mary Grace also has experience as a setter.”
Weissauer’s coach at Foran, Julie Johnson, especially appreciates her leadership qualities. “I have watched Mary Grace grow as a player and a person. She has so many strengths to offer. She is a born leader and is a strong role model to her fellow teammates and classmates. She has a positive mindset and an upbeat personality and always supports her teammates and coaches. She is always looking for ways to lead and sets the best example through her hard work and perseverance.”
Weissauer joins Naiha Rivera Lopez (Irving, Texas) and Cortni Pickett (Midwest, Wyoming) in the Lyndon 2021 recruiting class.
