RAMSAU, Austria — Vermonter Tara Geraghty-Moats made history on Friday, winning the first World Cup women’s Nordic combined event.
It was the first time women have competed on the top international level in the only sport at the Olympics without female representation.
“It’s an actual dream come true, and it’s the most amazing feeling ever,” said Geraghty-Moats, the Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club 27-year-old who grew up in West Fairlee. “It was something I’ve dreamed about since I was 10 years old – before it was even a possibility. I just kept telling myself I could do it … huge thanks to my team and the FIS (International Ski Federation) for finally inviting the women to the big leagues.”
The two-time defending champion on the lower-level Continental Cup, Geraghty-Moats was in sixth place after the morning ski jump. But she raced into top position by 1.5 seconds over Norwegian Gyda Westvold Hansen, who had a 39-second advantage over the American going into the 5K cross-country race. Japan’s Anju Nakamura was third.
Two other World Cup Nordic combined stops that were to include men’s and women’s races this season were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, women will compete in the discipline at this year’s Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, between Feb. 23 and March 7.
A women’s event was in 2018 denied a place on the 2022 Winter Olympic program — an IOC official cited a lack of Olympic-level athletes in a range of countries — but the World Cup and world championships inclusion this year could lead to a place at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.