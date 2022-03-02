BARRE — Blue Mountain typically has a height advantage inside.
Not on Wednesday night at The Aud.
Peyton Guay splashed in 23 points and second-seeded West Rutland used an arsenal of towering posts to dominate the paint and an effective press to brush aside No. 3 Blue Mountain 50-30 in a Division IV semifinal clash.
“Super proud of the girls,” said Blue Mountain coach Scott Farquharson. “They played with a lot of heart. We just missed too many opportunities to keep pace with a strong team like that.”
With four players 6 feet and taller, the Golden Horde advance to face No. 1 Proctor in an all Rutland County final on Saturday at noon.
The top two teams in the division, West Rutland (12) and Proctor (18) will head into the title game with a combined 30 straight wins. The Phantoms swept the Golden Horde during the regular season.
It was all West Rutland on Wednesday. Guay, a 5-10 guard, splashed four 3s from the outside while 6-foot forward Arianna Combs scored eight points and 6-foot-2 forwards Mallory Hogan and Isabel Lanfear combined for 12.
Up 16-13 after a back-and-forth, fast-paced first quarter, the Golden Horde stormed ahead in the second quarter. Forcing a bevy of Blue Mountain turnovers (17 in the first half), West Rutland upped its cushion to 28-17 at halftime. It swelled to 40-24 after three.
“We really played well in the first quarter,” Farquharson said. “We did some very good things. It was fun to watch. They just got away from us and we didn’t finish well for a stretch of the game.”
Blue Mountain couldn’t keep pace, but the Bucks battled hard.
Riding an eight-game win streak coming in and playing in their fourth semifinal in five years, the Wells River girls showcased their talent and depth in a run-and-gun first quarter while holding the lead late in the frame.
But the Golden Horde, playing in their 11th consecutive final four, proved too much.
Sophomore Jordan Alley finished with a team-high 13 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Kyra Nelson played fearlessly in collecting seven points and senior Kolby Nelson tallied six points in her final contest.
“Very happy with how we competed and carried ourselves throughout the entire game,” Farquharson said.
The Bucks end their season with a 17-5 record.
“We bounced back from a very difficult season last year and had an excellent year,” Farquharson said. “The girls worked hard all year and improved tremendously throughout the season.”
The Bucks will graduate senior starters Emma Dennis and Kolby Nelson, along with classmates Emma Gray, Maggie Emerson and Alyssa Crown.
BM (17-5): Lauren Joy 1-0-2, Kyra Nelson 3-1-7, Emma Dennis 1-0-2, Jordan Alley 6-1-13, Karli Blood 1-1-3, Kolby Nelson 3-0-6. Totals: 12-FG 6-18-FT 30.
WR (21-2): Kennah Wright-Chapman 1-0-3, Isabel Lanfear 3-0-6, Ann Cyr 1-0-2, Arianna Combs 4-0-8, Mallory Hogan 2-2-6, Isabella Combs 1-0-2, Peyton Guay 9-1-23. Totals: 21-FG 3-9-FT 50.
BM 13 4 7 6 — 30
WR 16 12 12 10 — 50
3-Point FG: W 5 (Chapman-Wright, Guay 5). Team Fouls: B 11, WR 13.
