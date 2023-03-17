Wheaton College’s Alex Carlisle and Aaron Williams were both named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District II Second Team, it was announced Tuesday by the NABC.

The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division III.

