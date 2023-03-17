Wheaton College’s Alex Carlisle and Aaron Williams were both named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District II Second Team, it was announced Tuesday by the NABC.
The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division III.
Carlisle and Williams become the first pair of Lyons to be named All-District or All-Region in school history. They are also the first players to earn All-Region honors since Anthony Coppolla (2009).
The Wheaton duo were both named to the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference first team two weeks ago.
Carlisle, the former St. Johnsbury Academy star, was one of the best offensive players in the region all season, averaging 18.2 points per game to rank third among NEWMAC leaders.
The senior guard started all 25 games and was one of the best shooters in the conference with a 48.8% (168-344) field goal percentage and placed fourth at the free throw line with an 81.9% (95-116) mark and had the highest success rate among any player with 95 or more makes. The tri-captain was also one of the top playmakers in the league with 3.7 assists per game to place him fifth among the leaders and his 92 assists were the ninth-most in school annals for a season, while establishing himself as one of the NEWMAC’s top defenders with 1.3 steals per game to rank 10th.
Carlisle owned a 31.9% (23-72) three-point field goal percentage and rebounded his position well with 4.0 boards per game. The English major was the epitome of consistency for the Lyons, notching double-digits in points in all but two games in 2022-23, including each of the first 16 games of the season. He registered nine outings with 20 or more points and netted a season-high 35 points on 11 of 18 from the field and 11 of 13 from the line at Wentworth Institute of Technology on Nov. 16.
Carlisle became just the 15th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points when he reached the milestone on Jan. 7 vs. Clark University.
The four-year Wheaton standout started all 71 contests he suited up while scoring 1,245 points to rank ninth all-time at Wheaton, while averaging 17.5 points per game. Carlisle is the most accurate free-throw shooter in school history with a sparkling 84.1% (244-290) mark and is ninth on the all-time field goal percentage list with a 47.1% (463-982) success rate. The guard also sits seventh on the Lyons’ career list for assists with 225.
Wheaton finished the season with a 13-12 overall record for its highest win total since the 2017-18 campaign. The Lyons recorded an 8-6 mark in league play and earned the number four seed in the NEWMAC tournament, before bowing to Clark University, 73-71, on Feb. 21.
