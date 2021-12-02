MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Wheaton College men’s basketball player Alex Carlisle has been named to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week, it was announced by the website.
Carlisle becomes the first men’s basketball player in school history to earn a spot on the national weekly team. He is one of just two backcourt players on this week’s squad. He was also tabbed the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday.
The guard erupted for a school-record 46 points to lead Wheaton to an 85-82 victory over visiting Roger Williams University on Nov. 23 in the Lyons’ only game of the week.
A graduate of St. J Academy, Carlisle currently ranks second in the nation in scoring with 30.5 points per game, while shooting 60.1% from the floor to stand sixth among conference leaders. The Vermont native leads the NEWMAC in free throw shooting with an 88.1% clip, while placing fifth in three-point field goal accuracy with a mark of 48.1% (13-27).
