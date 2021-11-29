Wheaton’s Carlisle Lauded Again

WESTWOOD, Mass. – Wheaton College (Mass.) men’s basketball player Alex Carlisle was named the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Offensive Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 22-28, it was announced Monday.
The former standout at St. J Academy becomes the first Lyon to earn a weekly men’s basketball honor from the NEWMAC in consecutive weeks since Quinton Dale was tabbed the top defensive player in 2016. Carlisle, a junior guard, is the first men’s hoops player in school history to earn offensive honors in back-to-back weeks.
Carlisle erupted for a school-record 46 points to lead Wheaton to an 85-82 victory over visiting Roger Williams University on Nov. 23 in the Lyons’ only game of the week. Carlisle was 21 of 32 from the floor to obliterate the school standard for field goals made in a game for Wheaton. He scored 23 points in each half and added nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot for the game.
Carlisle currently ranks second in the nation in scoring with 30.5 points per game, while shooting 60.1% from the floor to stand sixth among conference leaders. The Vermont native leads the NEWMAC in free throw shooting with an 88.1% (59-67) clip, while placing fifth in three-point field goal accuracy with a mark of 48.1% (13-27).
The Lyons have won five of their last six games and are currently 5-3 on the season. Wheaton returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Lasell College at 7 p.m.
