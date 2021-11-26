Wheaton’s Carlisle Scores School-Record 46 Points

NORTON, Mass. – Junior guard Alex Carlisle erupted for a school-record 46 points to lead the Wheaton College (Mass.) men’s basketball team to an 85-82 victory over visiting Roger Williams University on Wednesday evening at Emerson Gymnasium.
Carlisle, the former St. J Academy star who led the Hilltoppers to the Divison I crown in 2019, supplanted the former Wheaton scoring mark of 41 set by Anthony Coppola vs. Massachusetts Institute of Technology on February 16, 2011. His total is also the third-most points in a game by any player in NCAA Division III this season.
Carlisle was 21-for-32 from the floor to obliterate the school standard for field goals made in a game for Wheaton, surpassing the former record of 15 shared by Coppola (Nov. 18, 2008 vs. Salve Regina) and Will Hawkins (Jan. 13, 1990 vs. Bates).
He scored 23 points in each half and added nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot for the game. He is the only player in the nation to have scored 18 or more points in the first eight games of 2021-22 and has netted 26 or more points in each of his last seven outings.
The Lyons have won five of their last six and improved to 5-3 on the season, while the Hawks suffered their first defeat and fall to 3-1.
On Monday Carlisle was named the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Offensive Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 15-21. The co-captain became the first Lyon to earn the award since Liam Bruno was named on February 12, 2018.
Wheaton next hosts Lasell College on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
