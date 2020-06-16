Whelen Modified Tour headed to WMMP

NORTH WOODSTOCK — NASCAR’s oldest and most storied division will make its first-ever visit to White Mountain Motorsports Park (WMMP) this coming Independence Day.
Track and series officials announced Tuesday the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is coming to North Woodstock on July 4 at 6 p.m. as part of an Independence Day holiday doubleheader.
The Independence Day 200 is expected to feature some of the biggest stars of open-wheel pavement racing in the Northeast, including multi-time and defending champion Doug Coby, 2018 champion Justin Bongisnore, former New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner Ron Silk, and former Stafford Motor Speedway champion Woody Pitkat.
The Whelen Modified Tour headlines the second half of a two-day holiday weekend extravaganza. On July 3, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models make their third trip of the year to White Mountain for a 150-lap event. In addition, the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models will run a 100-lap event that was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. The 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars have a regular event, and the Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks have been added to the program.
Saturday, July 4, the Modifieds take center stage with full qualifying and the 200-lap main event. The track’s Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s round out the card. Both nights of racing start at 6:00pm and will conclude with a dazzling holiday fireworks display.
“We’re so happy to have the Whelen Modified Tour coming to White Mountain,” WMMP managing partner Cris Michaud said. “This wasn’t even on our radar a few weeks ago, so to have it come together like this is huge for the track and our fans. And, of course, we’re always excited to have PASS come to visit. Having two full nights of racing featuring two major Northeast series and all of our local heroes is a must-see whether you’re at the track or watching on pay-per-view.”
Admission for the NASCAR Modified Independence Day 200 on July 4 is $30 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling (802) 244-6963 or emailing tb@acttour.com. July 3 event admission is $25 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Spectator attendance at both events is limited to 50% of capacity per state health and safety guidelines.
Both events will also have a pay-per-view option. The Friday event can be watched live on Northeast Sports Network for $25. The broadcast will be available for purchase at www.NSNsports.net. Saturday’s Whelen Modified Tour event, meanwhile, can be seen on NBC Sports TrackPass. Fans may sign up for a monthly or yearly TrackPass subscription at www.nbcsports.com/gold/trackpass.
