LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 campaign with a resounding 87-33 victory over Vermont Technical College in the opening round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic on Friday evening.

Freshman Kadienne Whitcomb, a former Lyndon Institute standout, had a big night in her collegiate debut. She was an efficient 6 of 9 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from distance, to finish with a game-high 17 points.

