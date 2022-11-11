The Lyndon bench reacts to a made bucket during the Hornets' 87-33 win over Vermont Tech in the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lyndon will play Johnson in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lyndon freshman Kadienne Whitcomb is welcomed back to the huddle after hitting a three during the first quarter of the Hornets' 87-33 victory over Vermont Tech during the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lyndon will play Johnson in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. Whitcomb, an ex-LI standout, scored a game-high 17 points in her collegiate debut. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The Lyndon bench reacts to a made bucket during the Hornets' 87-33 win over Vermont Tech in the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lyndon will play Johnson in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lyndon freshman Kadienne Whitcomb is welcomed back to the huddle after hitting a three during the first quarter of the Hornets' 87-33 victory over Vermont Tech during the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lyndon will play Johnson in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. Whitcomb, an ex-LI standout, scored a game-high 17 points in her collegiate debut. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 campaign with a resounding 87-33 victory over Vermont Technical College in the opening round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic on Friday evening.
Freshman Kadienne Whitcomb, a former Lyndon Institute standout, had a big night in her collegiate debut. She was an efficient 6 of 9 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from distance, to finish with a game-high 17 points.
Another freshman, Makayla Phoenix added 13 points and Riann Fortin (Derby) chipped in 11 points. Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Kerigan Disorda (Benson) dished out six assists and Ariez Pimentel recorded seven steals.
Lyndon took control of the game from the onset, as they held Vermont Tech without a field goal in the opening quarter and built a 21-4 lead. The Hornet defense forced a staggering 52 Knight turnovers in the contest and limited Vermont Tech to 7 of 41 shooting from the floor.
The Knights also struggled from the free-throw line, as they only cashed in on 16 of 41 opportunities.
Ella Buckingham was the only Knight in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Lily Kalakay pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds and Samantha Barcomb had three assists.
The Hornets move on to face Northern Vermont University-Johnson in the Classic championship game on Saturday afternoon at 2. Johnson was a 73-57 winner over Fisher College in Friday’s other opener. Vermont Tech and Fisher will square off in the consolation game at noon.
