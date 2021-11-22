White-Hot Wheaton Guard Alex Carlisle Earns NEWMAC Honor

WESTWOOD, Mass. – Wheaton College (Mass.) men’s basketball player Alex Carlisle on Monday was named the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Offensive Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 15-21.
The junior becomes the first Lyon to earn the award since Liam Bruno was named on February 12, 2018.
The former St. Johnsbury Academy star, who helped lift the Hilltoppers to the Divison I hoops title in 2019, was outstanding in three games for Wheaton, averaging 27.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals while shooting a torrid 68.3% (28 of 41) from the floor, including 42.9% (3 of 7) from three-point range and 95.8% (23 of 24) from the free-throw line.
Carlisle has been consistent all season and last week scored at least 26 points in all three games while shooting at least 64% in all three and handing out five assists in every contest. Carlisle began the week by scoring 27 points on 9 of 13 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from three-point range, to go with four rebounds, five assists and two steals in an 83-64 win at Framingham State University on Nov. 16.
He was instrumental in the Lyons’ 89-78 win over Bowdoin College with 29 points on 10 of 14 from the floor in addition to two rebounds, five assists and a steal.
The co-captain capped the week by netting 26 points on 9 of 14 shooting and added five assists, two rebounds and three steals to win the WNE Tip-Off Tournament Championship with an 85-83 win over Western New England University on Nov. 21.
Carlisle is one of just 19 players in NCAA Division III to score at least 18 points in every game this season and is the only player to do it in as many as seven games. He is also the only player in the nation to score at least 26 points in each of his last six contests.
The guard has started all seven games and currently ranks sixth in the nation with 28.3 points per game, while leading the NEWMAC with a 89.2% (58-65) free throw percentage. He ranks seventh in three-point field goal accuracy with a 45.5% (10-22) mark and places ninth among conference leaders with a 58.6% (65-111) field goal percentage, despite attempting 40 more shots than any other player in the top nine.
He is also the only player in the NEWMAC to place among the top 10 in scoring, field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists and steals per game.
Wheaton has won four of its last five and is currently 4-3 on the season. The Lyons host Roger Williams University on Tuesday night at Emerson Gymnasium (6 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.