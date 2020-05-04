NORTH WOODSTOCK — White Mountain Motorsports Park officials announced on Monday the indefinite postponement of the track’s 2020 racing season.
This includes the season opener that had been scheduled for Sunday, May 10 as well as the open practice session that was set for Wednesday, May 6.
The decision comes after the state of New Hampshire recently extended its Stay at Home order through May 31 to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While some aspects of the order are being relaxed over the month of May, limits on large gatherings remain in place that affect sports, concerts, beaches and more.
With no immediate timetable on when teams and fans will be able to safely gather at a racetrack, WMMP has elected to postpone the entire schedule until further notice instead of taking it on a race-by-race basis. When it is safe to begin the season, the track will release an updated schedule. More information will be announced as it is available.
While full racing events and open practices are now on hiatus, WMMP has received permission to rent the track for single-car private practice sessions. Please email cris@acttour.com or media@acttour.com to learn more or arrange a practice.
“It’s a tough announcement, for sure, but one that ultimately became necessary,” WMMP managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We continue to take health and safety at the racetrack seriously, and this decision was the only healthy and safe one we could make. We wish we could provide a firm date of when the season will start, but it’s largely out of our hands for the time being.”
“We’re very thankful teams and fans have continued to support us in these uncertain times,” Michaud added. “Tracks and series throughout the regions have been affected by this, but together, we’ll make it through. We’ll continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as soon as we have any.”
