Tyler Hicks is headed to a Division I baseball diamond.
The White Mountains Regional star senior on Wednesday signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship for the University of Maine Black Bears.
“This means so much to me because it makes me realize that all my hard work has finally paid off after a difficult past few years,” the 18-year-old Hicks said. “I feel such joy. I am very thankful for all my parents have done and still continue to do for me.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound hard-throwing right-hander is believed to be the first Division I baseball signee from WMR, the D-III high school in New Hampshire’s North Country.
Flanked by family members, Hicks put pen to paper inside the high school’s auditorium.
“To have a player from your program sign to a D-I program is truly exciting,” said Ben Hicks, Tyler’s dad and the head coach of the White Mountains baseball team. “It fuels other players to understand it could happen for them too.
“As a dad, I’m impressed. Tyler has worked hard towards playing in college and has made sacrifices to his youth along the way. Signing his NLI is the culmination of years of hard work, and as a father and coach, I’m profoundly proud.”
Hicks is The Caledonian-Record’s reigning Baseball Player of the Year after a stellar 2020 campaign. Pitching, playing shortstop and mashing at the plate, the D-III All-State first-teamer led White Mountains to a 14-3 mark and a spot in the final four.
Hicks on the bump only allowed two hits and one earned run all season (0.36 ERA, .025 batting average against) while striking out 54 batters and combining with his teammates on three no-hitters. He also batted .395 with eight doubles and 26 RBI.
“He’s one of the best high school pitchers I’ve seen come out of this area in a long time,” said veteran baseball coach AJ Bray, heading into his 10th season at Littleton and 17th in the area.
With a fastball clocked between 88-90 mph and a four-pitch arsenal (changeup, slider, two-seam and four-seam fastball), Hicks is a special talent on the diamond, especially from this neck of the woods.
“What makes him special is his dedication, work ethic and baseball IQ,” said Ben Hicks, who back in the day played college baseball at Southern Maine.
Tyler Hicks verbally committed to play for UMaine in January of his sophomore year. He finally made the allegiance official on Wednesday.
“I was always interested in the University of Maine and it made me feel at home,” he said. “It allows me to be able to perform for a great program, as well as giving my parents the opportunity to watch me play at the college level.”
The three-sport standout (golf, basketball, baseball) at White Mountains has two high school sports seasons left, but he’s also ready for the challenge of the next level.
“I plan to work as hard as I can and give the game all I got until I can’t anymore,” Hicks said. “Whether I’m playing the field or pitching, I just want to be able to play this game for as long as I can. Hopefully, it’s beyond college, but we will see what God has planned for me.”
NOTE: His older sister, Haile, was a dominant pitcher at White Mountains. She’s currently playing softball at Division II St. Anselm College.
