White Mountains’ Doolan To Play Soccer For Hornets

LYNDONVILLE — Morgan Doolan of White Mountains Regional High School committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer program, the school announced Friday.
Doolan, a 5-foot-8 defender, was a four-year varsity performer for White Mountains and led her team into postseason play each of her final three seasons. She is a three-time New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division III honorable mention All-State selection. She recorded six defensive saves while anchoring the Spartan defense, and has two goals scored and 11 assists in her career.
In addition to playing soccer, she was also a four-year member of the White Mountains girls basketball team, and earned All-State honorable mention recognition from the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization this past season.
“One of the things that stands out about Morgan is her work ethic,” NVU-Lyndon women’s soccer coach Ben Arsenault said. “Morgan is the type of student-athlete that is serious about her craft. Morgan plays with great energy on the pitch. She communicates well from the backline and uses her high-energy play to clean up a lot of messes in the defensive third.
“Morgan is an infectious personality and she is someone who is a joy to be around. Morgan leads by example in her work ethic and her positive nature will allow her to build great relationships with her teammates. I’m confident that her presence will enhance our locker room next season.
Doolan is the first recruit in Lyndon’s 2022 recruiting class.
