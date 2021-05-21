BERLIN — White Mountains Regional was out to avenge an earlier loss to Division III arch-rival Berlin and it was mission accomplished, 10-5 on Friday.
The Spartans pounded 11 hits, four rattled the fence and WM coach Ben Hicks called it a very good day offensively. “We had a good approach at the plate.” Then there was the pitching. “Karter Deming had a very solid outing.”
Deming scattered three hits in five innings, struck out five, walked two, hit one, and yielded one earned run. Deming defensively fielded one out.
The Spartans staged a two-out rally in the first inning. Tyler Hicks ignited it with the first of his two doubles for the game and both went halfway to China. Deming followed with an RBI double and Ethan Heng with a single. Robert Breault knocked in two runs for the 3-0 lead. The Mounties came back with one run by the Melanson brothers (Kolin walked and Griffin had the RBI single).
The Spartans struck again for two runs in the second. Both Brody LaBounty and Brayden White scored for the 5-1 lead. Berlin went through the middle four innings with just four aboard. White made three tough putouts and two with a run and flat-out dive on fly balls. Hicks made a major-league play for one out.
The Spartans added two runs in the fifth. Hicks to open the fifth ripped a one-hopper over the fence near the 370-foot marker for a ground-rule double. Rain came pouring down in the top of the sixth. Two more WMR runs made it 9-1 for the Regional. LaBounty smacked a stand-up triple in the leadoff spot. All was not smooth sailing for the Spartans.
In the bottom half of the sixth is when the wheels started to come off. White, in relief, struggled. The Mounties found four spots, including a two-run triple by Jeremiah Dow. After six batters and four runs with one out, Hicks came to the rescue and handled the next two outs himself. Coach Hicks called the one glitch.
The Regional added an Ian St. Cyr run on an RBI by LaBounty in the sixth before Hicks closed the door with two strikeouts and a walk before White handled a liner near third.
Berlin at 7-5 has Newfound to play, while WMR at 11-2 has a week off before playoffs begin on Memorial Day Monday. The Spartans will visit Belmont for round one.
