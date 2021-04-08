White Mountains’ Fryman Headed To NVU-Lyndon

LYNDONVILLE — Alyssa Fryman of White Mountains Regional in Whitefield (N.H.) committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer program for the 2021 season.
Fryman, a 5-foot-5 striker, was a four-year varsity player for White Mountains. She scored eight goals and recorded 15 assists for the Spartan, helping helped lead White Mountain the Spartans to the Division III state tournament in each of her varsity seasons.
Fryman is also an excellent student. She earned High Honors this year as a senior, after being named to the Honor Roll in each of her first three years in high school. A multi-sport athlete, she was also a key member of the Spartan basketball team.
“Alyssa is an incredibly selfless player,” Lyndon coach Ben Arsenault said. “She is a willing distributor of the ball to her teammates but also has a knack for putting the ball in the net. Alyssa’s work ethic and ability to be a great teammate really stand out to me and I’m excited to add her to our locker room.”
Fryman’s coach at White Mountains, Steve Welch, feels that Fryman will become a great player at Lyndon. “Alyssa has pushed herself and developed into a dynamic attacking player, playing on the wing and up front throughout her career. She is a fearless competitor and hard worker, and will continue to grow into a great player while attending Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.”
Fryman joins Johannah Parker of Grafton (Vt.) and Rachael Temple-McCabe of Perkinsville (Vt.) in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
