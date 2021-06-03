TILTON — Whew.
In a clash of Division III baseball titans, White Mountains edged Winnisquam 2-1 in eight innings in a tournament prelim showdown on Thursday.
The headlines: Two of the premier pitchers Tyler Hicks and Phil Nichols dueled. WM freshman Brayden Shallow had a huge clutch hit in the seventh. Spartan catcher Brody LaBounty was called on to pitch for the first time in the postseason. No. 9 hitter Logan Ames had two of the four hits for the Spartans and chased down a long ball to end the game with the bases loaded.
Now for the details. Hicks threw his heart into every pitch for 4 1/2 innings before developing a pinch in his elbow and retiring to third base. Hicks struck out 11, including the side in the third, walked three, yielded two hits and no runs. Hicks put himself in a jam with walks and took himself out with strikes in the fourth. He did his job.
Nichols was also in his 7 1/3 innings. He fanned nine, walked four and allowed four hits and two runs. Nichols hit his pitch count limit with one out in the eighth.
Karter Deming’s first-inning hit was the lone one for the Regional through the first six innings. The Spartans like to pressure the defense and the Bears denied three efforts to advance and five bunts didn’t get the Spartans far either.
“We had two good guys that could throw the ball and we knew runs would be at a premium,” WM coach Ben Hicks said. “I thought two or three runs could win it, but I didn’t think it would be eight innings.”
When LaBounty was called in to pitch with one out and two on, he threw one pitch and got two outs when he raced to the squibber toward third and tossed it to Hicks for a force out. Hicks, in turn, rifled it to first in time to end that fifth inning in a flash.
“LaBounty is our catcher and this was a first playoff to pitch,” coach Ben Hicks said. “A 0-0 game in a big spot. That’s a lot of pressure. He grew a ton in this one.”
The seventh inning was the first last chance. With one out, Deming walked and went to second when Ethan Heng was hit with a pitch. A second out later, Shallow, the designated hitter, lined one into left for the RBI and the 1-0 Spartan lead.
“Shallow is a freshman. A clutch hitter in a big game at a big moment and got that huge hit,” coach Hicks said.
Winnisquam matched the one run on walks and the 1-all game went into an extra inning.
In the eighth, Ames lashed his second hit and LaBounty walked. Brayden White laid down a bunt and the Bears tried to cut off that lead runner only Ames was too fast. Hicks sent a long ball to center for the RBI and Ames scored the go-ahead run.
The Spartans needed to hold the Bears in the bottom half. The Bears found a third hit to right off before LaBounty made a third strikeout. The bases were loaded with two outs when Ames in center hauled in the final out.
“We’re in a tough bracket and we’re young with three freshman starters,” coach Hicks said.
The Spartans (13-2) will face Berlin in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The two split during the regular season.
