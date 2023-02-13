White Mountains Regional Hoops Teams Ineligible For D-III Tournament
Buy Now

Littleton edges visiting White Mountains 32-31 in a New Hampshire girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains girls finished 12th and the boys 13th in the Division III standings, but will not be part of the basketball tournaments that begin Tuesday and Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association released its brackets for the D-III postseason Monday. The White Mountains teams are ineligible for the tournament because six of their 16 games were out of division against Division IV clubs. According to NHIAA rules, teams must play 12 games against divisional foes.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.