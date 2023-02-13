White Mountains Regional Hoops Teams Ineligible For D-III Tournament

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains girls finished 12th and the boys 13th in the Division III standings, but will not be part of the basketball tournaments that begin Tuesday and Wednesday.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association released its brackets for the D-III postseason Monday. The White Mountains teams are ineligible for the tournament because six of their 16 games were out of division against Division IV clubs. According to NHIAA rules, teams must play 12 games against divisional foes.
The NHIAA allows teams to play between 12 and 18 total regular-season games. The Spartans typically play an 18-game regular-season schedule. This season, both Spartan clubs played 16, but still had six of those contests against D-IV North Country teams.
The scheduling error was an oversight by the White Mountains athletic department.
The Spartan boys finished 7-9. Fourteen boys teams are in the D-III tournament that begins Tuesday.
The White Mountains girls also concluded at 7-9, including a four-game win streak to end the regular season. Fifteen teams are in the girls bracket. Their tournament begins Wednesday.
White Mountains was alerted of the news by the NHIAA on Monday morning. Players and coaches from both Spartan teams were then notified.
“It’s a tough one,” WMR girls coach Chris Foss said. “I feel very badly for the girls and boys teams that have worked hard all season. It doesn’t seem fair. But rules are rules and we have to abide by those.”
In the Spartan girls’ final regular-season game, senior Jaylin Bennett delivered a memorable moment. Trailing 35-34 in overtime, Bennett was fouled with four-tenths of a second to play. She stepped to the line and hit both shots to lift her Spartans to victory.
“It’s a great memory, something she will remember for the rest of her life,” Foss said.
