About Tyler
Age: 18
School: White Mountains Regional
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Jefferson, N.H.
Parents: Ben and Erica Hicks
Siblings: Haile, Alexis, Benny
Season Highlights
• The gas-throwing, hard-hitting Hicks put together a dazzling senior season while raking in all of the individual hardware. The Record’s Player of the Year for a second-straight spring, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound right-hander was also named New Hampshire Division III pitcher of the year, D-III player of the year, was picked to the D-III All-State first team, played in the Twin State senior all-star game and was a 2022 ABCA/Rawlings High School All-Region 1 Team selection.
• Hicks batted .587 with a 1.370 slugging percentage and a .694 OBP. He had eight home runs, four triples, four doubles, nine steals, 25 RBI and 33 runs.
• Armed with a fastball topping out at 91 mph and a four-pitch arsenal, the captain allowed just 14 hits and 18 walks while striking out 69 batters. He gave up just one earned run (three total) to finish with a 0.198 ERA for the Spartans, who went 16-2 and earned the No. 2 seed in the state tournament.
• Hicks is headed to play baseball on scholarship for the Division I University of Maine Black Bears.
Coach Says
“Tyler was our vocal captain, leading the team in both stats and work ethic while always supporting and coaching his teammates,” WMR coach Dave Deming said. “He is the full package. He has above-average ability that was coupled with an incredible work ethic and desire to always improve. His success on the field was only a small part of his importance to our team. Tyler is a natural leader and held himself to a very high standard both in practice and games — always playing the game the right way and being an example for our younger players to look up to and follow.”
Tyler Says
Toughest batter you faced this season?
Sean Agonis of Mascenic.
What pitches do you throw?
Fastball, curveball, slider, changeup.
Best pitch/go-to pitch?
Slider or changeup.
You are one of White Mountains’ best-ever baseball players, how would you sum up your high school career?
All the teams we’ve had here in my four years have been successful. The endings to our seasons the past two years were tough, but all in all very successful years for everyone on the White Mountains teams.
Did you face adversity this season? How did you overcome it?
Each day comes with its own adversity and all you can do is stay positive and be confident in yourself so you can overcome it.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
Chicken.
What one word describes you?
Motivator.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
Embrace the moment and visualize success.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
Playing sports teaches you a lot about life and the life lessons taught can help you become a better “teammate” as well as a more mature leader. Sports for myself have taught me to help others but also push them. It has shown me that there will be many ups and downs along the journey and you just have to keep moving forward.
Tell us the role of your parents in your success?
Everything. I wouldn’t be the baseball player or person without them.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success? Describe that moment.
Besides sports, I think replacing flags and cleaning off gravestones to show tribute to our fallen veterans on Memorial Days.
If in the future a movie is made on you, who would you want to portray your role?
My brother.
Do you have a secret talent?
Impersonating.
Favorite moment this season?
Home run Griddy.
Best baseball teammate?
Brody [LaBounty] and Robert [Breault].
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Success takes a lot of sacrifices, but it is worth all the long nights and early mornings.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I will be majoring in finance and playing baseball at the University of Maine.
——
The Record’s Baseball Players of the Year
2022: White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
2021: White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: White Mountains’ Griffin Crane
2018: White Mountains’ Griffin Crane
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Patrick Greenan
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Eamonn McCabe
2015: Lake Region’s Matt Messier
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Graciano
