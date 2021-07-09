About Tyler
Age: 17
School: White Mountains
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Jefferson, N.H.
Parents: Ben and Erica Hicks
Siblings: Haile, Alexis, Benny
Season Highlights
• The 6-foot-1, 175-pound hard-throwing right-hander was a force on the bump, at shortstop and at the plate for the Spartans, who finished at 14-3 and made a run to the Division III semifinals.
• With a fastball topping out at 88 mph and six pitches in his arsenal, Hicks was nearly unhittable on the mound. In 24⅔ innings, he only allowed two hits and one earned run all season (0.36 ERA, .025 batting average against) while striking out 54 batters (2.19 Ks per inning) and combining with his teammates on three no-hitters.
• As the No. 3 hitter in the lineup, Hicks batted .395 with eight doubles and 26 RBI.
• Committed to play at Division I University of Maine-Orono, Hicks was named to the D-III All-State first team.
Coach Says
“Tyler was our best defensive infielder, offensive threat and most dominant pitcher,” Ben Hicks said. “What makes Tyler special is his ability to perform when the pressure is on. He’s a leader with a strong work ethic and overall baseball IQ. No matter what position we need Tyler to play, he exceeds expectations.”
Tyler Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
I would say the biggest obstacle I had to overcome was missing a year of baseball and it was a struggle to get back into the flow of things seeing live pitching again.
Did you accomplish all your goals this season?
I am happy with my season, but at the end of the day, I want another banner inside of White Mountains Regional High School.
What are your big goals/how can you improve as a player moving forward?
My big goals are really to play this game for as long as I can until I can’t play anymore. I believe that great players are made in the offseason and I am going to work tirelessly on both sides of the field offensively and defensively.
Summer baseball plans?
I currently play on the 18U Concord Cannons travel baseball team. Summer ball is good for exposure to coaches, but to also play the best competition you possibly can to get better.
When did you fall in love with baseball?
I fell in love with baseball because of my grandfather and father. But as I grew as a player throughout all my life I knew that this game was made for me.
Best single performance this season?
I’d say my best performance was probably 14 strikeouts out of 15 batters through five innings while going 2 for 3.
Favorite moment this season and why?
My favorite moment this season was seeing all of our young guys having success and just having fun with such a great game.
Something others may not know about you?
I like to fish and spend time with my friends who are like brothers to me.
Toughest batter you faced this season?
Phil Nichols
What pitches do you throw?
I throw four-seam and two-seam fastballs, changeup, slider, curveball and splitfinger.
Go-to pitch?
Slider.
Best teammate?
My favorite teammate was Brody LaBounty. Brody has been one of my closest friends on and off the field and I am so proud of the ballplayer he has become.
Who inspires you?
All of my family, where I come from, and of course, all glory to god.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Don’t put yourself down about your failures because they change you as a person and an athlete. Past failures create future success. Finally, don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do.
What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach?
At the end of the day, it’s just a game.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
As of now, I am committed to University of Maine Orono and I plan to study engineering.
In 2030, I will be …?
Hopefully, I am blessed enough to still be playing the game that I love.
