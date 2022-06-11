BURLINGTON — Blue Mountain Union roared back.
The Bucks staged a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning, punctuated by a Brody Kingsbury two-run double, to knot the score at 4-4.
It was thrilling … but it wasn’t enough.
No. 2 White River Valley scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth to defeat top-seeded Blue Mountain 5-4 in the Division IV championship at Centennial Field on Friday.
Donovan Craven and Jamesen Roussel each had two RBI for the Wildcats (15-4), who won their third consecutive state crown and second straight over BMU.
Despite the outcome, Bucks head coach Scott Blood applauded his players’ effort in the back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire title game.
“These kids are phenomenal baseball players, but they’re also phenomenal people. They didn’t give up. They just kept on fighting and believing. It just didn’t end up our way,” he said.
After two straight undefeated championship runs (2019 D-III, 2021 D-IV), White River’s journey to the finals was more difficult this year.
The team lost four games, dealt with injuries and illnesses and scored 61 fewer runs than the previous season. Their center fielder, Arliss Spaulding, broke his hand in the second game of the year and played in the finals wearing a cast, catching and throwing with the same hand.
“It’s been a much tougher road,” said WRV head coach Devin Cilley. “The last two years that we’ve played, we’ve gone undefeated and every possible thing that could go right, did go right. That was not the case this year.”
One challenge loomed large for the Wildcats on Friday: Their staff ace, senior Dominic Craven, was unavailable after throwing 116 pitches in a semifinal win on Tuesday.
The next man up was Robby McShinsky. The junior right-hander earned the complete-game victory with a gutsy 108-pitch effort, fanning five and allowing five hits and a walk. He held BMU hitless over the last three innings and struck out four of the final six batters he faced.
“I had a lot of confidence in [McShinsky],” coach Cilley said. “I knew he’d throw strikes and that was the big thing. He was ready.”
Blue Mountain starter Evan Dennis was equal to the task.
Making his second consecutive championship start, he was poised under pressure. The junior struck out 13, walked two and allowed seven hits.
“Evan is just a fierce competitor,” coach Blood said. “He battled hard.”
The Bucks (16-1) entered the game seeking the program’s first unbeaten season and redemption for last year’s 16-2 finals loss to WRV.
They got off to a good start.
In the bottom of the first, Kason Blood led off with a line-drive single to right field. Advancing to third on an Evan Dennis ground out and a White River fielding error, he scored on a Cameron Roy single to put BMU up 1-0.
The Wildcats answered in the top of the second. Weston Trombly reached base on an error and Macin Gaudette followed with a double to give WRV runners on second and third with no outs. They scored on a Donovan Craven single to right field, putting WRV ahead 2-1.
White River extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the fourth when Trombly drew a leadoff walk, Brayden Russ smashed a one-out double to the left-field fence, and both scored on Roussell’s ground ball into the outfield.
Blue Mountain answered in the bottom of the fourth. Cameron Roy led off with a single and Ricky Fennimore reached base on an error. Cameron Dennis followed with an RBI single to plate Roy, and then Kingsbury had his two-run double to even the score, 4-4.
That inning was the highlight for the Bucks.
“This team never gave up,” coach Blood said.
In the top of the sixth, White River regained the lead for good. Austin Tracy drew a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on a Gaudette single to left, and scored on a wild pitch that rolled to the backstop.
Blue Mountain’s try for another comeback was dashed in the seventh when Ethan Gilding reached on an error but was caught stealing at second. Kris Fennimore struck out and Kason Blood flew out to center for the final two outs.
Following the game, coach Blood said, “I told the kids this doesn’t define us. This one game doesn’t define us. What defines us is all of the hard work, and effort, and positive attitude and supporting each other and staying positive throughout the whole season. That is what defines us.”
BMU will graduate six seniors (John Dennis, Cameron Dennis, Ethan Gilding, Cooper Ingerson, Ryan Edson and Tanner Winchester) but is set to return seven starters from Friday’s game.
“I think we have a very bright future here,” coach Blood said. “We have a lot of kids that are learning and growing and developing. Even from last year to this year, we saw a lot of kids really improve their game and become better baseball players and better teammates.”
“I really believe that we’re going to work really hard to get better, and I believe that we’re going to be competitive and right there next year.”
