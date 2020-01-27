Whitefield reigns at Brooke Ramsdell hoops tourney

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Whitefield won the eighth annual Brooke Ramsdell Middle School basketball tournament on Saturday. The future Spartans went 2-1 in the early rounds, but then sent Plymouth home, 14-10, and in the finals reversed an early loss to Kennett, 17-8 on 11 points from Chris Armstrong and a pile of rebounds from Avery Woodburn. That forced a second finals game that went into double overtime, and a foul shot by Trevor Armstrong gave Whitefield a thrilling 22-21 win. Front from left, Ashton Sottile, Derek Gauthier, Ian St. Cyr, Devon Mailot and Matthew Crapo. Second row, assistant coach Corey St. Cyr, Chris Armstrong, Avery Woodburn (all- tourney team), Eli Beaulieu, Beau Tattersoll, Trevor Armstrong (all-tourney) and coach Dwight Armstrong. (Courtesy photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.