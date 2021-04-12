Wickstrom Named NAC Men’s Tennis Player Of Week

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon junior men’s tennis player Patrick Wickstrom (Lafayette, LA) was named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week for the week ending April 11, the conference announced Monday.
It is the second time in his career that Wickstrom has captured the NAC honor, as he was also named Player of the Week once during the abbreviated 2020 season.
Wickstrom, of Lafayette, Louisiana, earned the honors following his dominant performance in leading the Hornets to their first victory over Castleton University since 2005 on Saturday. He picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Castleton’s Rowan Kidder at No. 1 singles. He also teamed with Neal Mulligan, last week’s NAC Player of the Week, for an 8-0 victory over Kidder and Luke Cohen at first doubles. Wickstrom is 1-1 in singles play so far this season and is 2-0 teaming with Mulligan in doubles.
Lyndon is currently 1-1 in conference and 2-2 overall. The Hornets return to the courts April 22 when they host Norwich University in a 3 p.m. non-conference matchup.
