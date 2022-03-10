BARRE — Tyler Rivard delivered a double-double (13 points and 16 rebounds), Carter Hill stood tall with 11 points and Xavier Hill buried two clutch free throws as the second-seeded Hazen Wildcats sank rival and third-seeded Williamstown 48-45 in the Division III semifinals on Thursday night at raucous Barre Aud.
“Really proud of my guys; what a gritty, gritty effort by all of them,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said.
Rivard scored the go-ahead bucket on a layup with 14 ticks to go and Xavier Hill gave the Cats a three-point lead after splashing two free throws (on a one-and-one) with 6.6. seconds left, as Hazen tallied the game’s last four points to surge into their first state final since 2017.
“That was the greatest game I’ve played in, in my entire life,” said Carter Hill, one of Hazen’s three seniors, who scored six of his eight second-half points in the third quarter.” I will never forget it.”
Hazen advances to Saturday’s championship game and will face top-seeded Winooski on Saturday at Barre Aud.
To get there, the Cats used a fast start (led 17-8 after one), overcame a 20-6 second quarter Blue Devil run, then went toe-to-toe late to stage their super finish.
It was a balanced effort for the Wildcats, coach Hill said, especially seniors Carter Hill, Jadon Baker and Aasha Gould.
“Carter really came through for us. Asha had a huge 3 pointer there late. Your seniors determine your season — ours were amazing,” coach Hill said. “Jadon’s defense was fantastic. He battled so hard.”
Hazen scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3s from Gould and Xavier Hill to go up 38-34. The lead wouldn’t get bigger than three the rest of the way.
With 1:19 left, aggressive Hazen defense caused a turnover and Baker finished a fast-break to give the Wildcats a 44-43 lead.
Williamstown’s Brady Donahue responded with a hoop and foul with 30 seconds to go. He missed the free throw but still gave the Blue Devils a 45-44 advantage.
With the game on the line, coach Hill drew up a play for Rivard, his junior big man who has dominated the paint all season.
“It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to know where we were going on that play,” coach Hill said.
Rivard received an entry pass, turned and scored over a defender to give the Cats a 46-45 lead with 14 seconds to go.
“Tyler is a monster. Just a special, special basketball player,” coach Hill said.
“He’s just strong and powerful,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said of Rivard.
After an empty Williamstown possession, Xavier Hill went to the line for a one-and-one with 6.6 seconds to go. The sophomore calmly splashed both.
“He doesn’t get very fazed by many things,” coach Hill said of Xavier, his nephew.
A Blue Devil game-tying three-point attempt missed and the Hazen players and faithful went wild.
“Those guys that are in the locker room, they are like blood to me,” Carter Hill said. “We stuck together; we have all year.”
“It was emotional for me,” coach Hill said. “To watch my son play the way he did and have my nephew seal it. Wow. It was a special night for all of our guys.”
Thomas Parrott hit four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a game-high 18 points while Blake Clark had 11 of his 14 points in the second frame for Williamstown.
Lincoln Michaud collected 10 rebounds for Hazen, which toppled the Blue Devils for the third time in four tries this winter.
It was the final contest for Blue Devil coach Jack Carrier, who led Williamstown to 10 state finals in his 13 seasons.
“It’s been a great ride,” he said.
“Jack is one of the best coaches to ever do it,” Hill said.
Winooski and Hazen are slated to play for the crown Saturday night at 7:30. They did not meet during the regular season.
“Super athletic team with super speed,” Hill said of the Spartans. “We don’t want to fall behind against them.”
NOTES: After the game, Carter Hill was grateful for all the former Wildcats who helped turn Hazen into a powerhouse that will play for another title.
“This right here is my home,” he said. ” Hazen Union has given me and my family so much. I’m biased obviously, but it’s the greatest program anywhere.”
WHS (16-7): Thomas Parrott 6-2-18, Michael Murphy 2-0-4, James DeForge 1-0-2, Brady Donahue 3-0-7, Blake Clark 4-5-14. Totals: 16-FG 7-13-FT 45.
HU (18-4): Aasha Gould 2-0-5, Jadon Baker 2-0-4, Xavier Hill 2-2-8, Carter Hill 5-1-11, Tyler Rivard 6-1-13, Lincoln Michaud 3-1-7. Totals: 20-FG 5-9-FT 48.
WHS 8 20 6 11 — 45
HU 17 6 9 16 — 48
3-Point FG: W 6 (Parrott 4, Donahue, Clark); H 3 (X. Hill 2, Gould). Team Fouls: W 11, H, 14. Fouled Out: H, Baker.
