HARDWICK — It won’t show up on a map or when typed into a GPS, but Hardwick, Vt., is a basketball town.
Not because of the seven Division III championships since 1996. Or the 19 final four appearances (15 boys, four girls) in the last 25 years. Or even the 13 1,000 point-scorers (eight boys, five girls) including 2001 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year Tim Shedd — an accolade that really put the small hoops town in the discussion of prime-time hardwood hot spots.
No, it’s not because of any of those accomplishments.
Win, lose, or somehow even tie; Hardwick would still be a basketball town.
It gets that self-proclaimed title because of the reoccurring faces that show up in the crowd year after year; the grocery store line discussions regarding the previous night’s game or the excitement that begins to brew each fall as another season approaches.
Hardwick is a basketball town because the people within it and around it, make it one.
That includes both past and present. The former Wildcats that once played have now turned into some of the program’s biggest fans. Alums of Hardwick Academy have helped carry on the tradition of their beloved school while also embracing and supporting Hazen.
“The relationship our basketball program has with our community is so special,” Hazen boys basketball coach Aaron Hill said. “It is about so much more than just the game of basketball. Our players and coaches truly understand that we represent our community and we have a responsibility to play and behave the right way. The program is built on toughness, dedication, hard work and grit which is something that a blue-collar town like Hardwick is all about. The players and coaches in our program love our community and play for it as much or more than they play for themselves.”
This community-driven support was perhaps more evident than it ever has been this winter during two alumni-filled celebrations honoring Hazen’s past champions as well as, most recently, a night to remember HU’s predecessor Hardwick Academy.
The Hardwick Academy night, which took place Friday against longtime rival Peoples, was a tribute to Hardwick’s high school that closed its doors in 1970. The gym was filled wall-to-wall with purple and gold, HA’s school colors, rather than Hazen’s red and blue.
“For the first time in 52 years, we’re not Wildcats — we’re Terriers,” Hill told the crowd during the pregame celebration.
With hundreds of purple and gold Hardwick Academy shirts sold and distributed, the fans in the bleachers were dressed accordingly. As were former HA cheerleaders, which donned the colors once again to help cheer the Wildcats-turned-Terriers on as they battled the Wolves.
“The support we received for both our celebrations was awesome,” Hill said. “Our community is so unique in today’s world. There is still so much passion and pride in our traditions and history.”
While the surrounding atmosphere looked like the days of the past, the players on the court still looked like Hazen Wildcats. That was until the team ran out for warm-ups, dressed in never before seen Hardwick Academy throwback uniforms; ordered specifically for Friday night and kept a secret from everyone except the team.
It was a touching tribute for those HA alums in attendance, with several admitting afterward that they had tears of joy and were overcome with emotion at the sight of the boys’ purple uniforms with a large gold ‘H’ across the front.
“Friday was an emotional night for many people,” Hill said. “Hardwick Academy was so beloved and when it closed it was extremely hard on the community. I think last night probably brought back a lot of memories and emotions that people had not felt in years. It was an awesome moment for those of us who were never able to have those experiences. The pride that people in Hardwick still have for the Academy is amazing.”
The players got loose to a soundtrack of songs from that era and starting lineups were introduced by the former HA cheerleaders. There was also memorabilia and photos for people to peruse through and reminisce upon outside the gym.
Before that, a championship banner of Hardwick Academy’s four basketball runner-ups (1922, ‘29, ‘63, ‘64), two baseball state champions (‘64, ‘66) and one basketball state champion team (‘31) was unveiled by members of those teams that were present.
It was a magical moment for the community, bringing Terriers and Wildcats together by replicating the past.
It also showed that Hazen Union and Hardwick Academy both have played a role in Hardwick’s hoop history. Two nights prior, Wildcat senior Tyler Rivard turned in a historic performance — scoring 50 points to break the previous Hazen single game record of 42 by Dimitri Vasiliadis in 2013. It also broke Bruce Putvain’s mark of 45, which was the Hardwick Academy record.
The breaking of a long-standing HA record couldn’t have come at a more fitting time.
On Friday, Rivard turned in another stat-stuffer with 27 points and 20 rebounds, this time as a Terrier. Xavier Hill added eight points and four assists while Ryan Morrison and Brendan Moodie each scored six in a 59-26 thumping of Peoples. It was also the 225th the two teams had played each other.
After the game, the team’s three seniors, Rivard, Jadon Baker and Lincoln Michaud rang the Celebration bell outside the school; signaling to town members that didn’t attend the game that their home team had been victorious — another Hardwick tradition that had been restored this past year.
Friday’s celebration was two weeks removed from Hazen’s other celebration night, which honored HU’s eight basketball state champion squads, including 1981, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2016 and last season’s 2022 team. Team members flew or drove from all over the country to reunite for the occasion.
While Hill notes that it is a town-wide effort when it comes to supporting and cheering on the hoops teams, he emphasized the impact of the former players and HA alum.
“Hazen basketball is a brotherhood and even after graduation most of our players stay connected to the program,” Hill said prior to ‘Champions Night on Dec. 17.’ “No program has players who are more supportive or loyal to their teams than Hazen.”
“Over the years, some of our most vocal and loyal fans have been Hardwick Academy graduates,” Hill continued. “We want to thank them for the love and support they continue to give to each new Wildcat generation.”
Toss out the wins and losses, take down the banners or remove the championship plaques from the hallways; the past few weeks of unwavering support, dedication and overwhelming pride from ex-Wildcats and ex-Terriers during the celebration nights has shown none of that is needed.
Those factors are not why high school hoops hold such a special place in so many Hardwickians’ hearts. It is the community and the camaraderie from those far and near — not the accolades — that make Hardwick a basketball-loving town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.