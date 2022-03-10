Willey, Falcon Boys Claim State Snowboarding GS Titles Stephen Garfield garfields@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Stephen Garfield Author email Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JAY PEAK — North Country took third place in boys and girls competition at the Vermont high school state snowboarding championships on Tuesday at Jay Peak.The boys team won the giant slalom, with Dylan Willey winning the state GS title for the third straight year.Willey finished fourth overall, while teammate Alexandra Michael was fifth overall in the girls event. North Country FinishersGS: Boys team 1st, girls 3rdBoys GS: Dylan Willey 1st, Elliott Goff 4th More from this section +3 Three Locals Picked For Vt. All-Star Hockey Classic Thursday Local Scores (March 10) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule +2 Vermont H.S. Coaches' 2022 Girls All-Metro Teams Girls GS: Maeve Wright, 4thSlopestyle: Boys team 3rd, girls 4thBoys Slope: Noah Crogan 6th, Ryan Caffrey 7th, Dylan Willey 8thGirls Slope: Alexandra Michael 5thRail Jam: Boys team 3rd, girls 3rd 