JAY PEAK North Country took third place in boys and girls competition at the Vermont high school state snowboarding championships on Tuesday at Jay Peak.

The boys team won the giant slalom, with Dylan Willey winning the state GS title for the third straight year.

Willey finished fourth overall, while teammate Alexandra Michael was fifth overall in the girls event.

North Country Finishers

GS: Boys team 1st, girls 3rd

Boys GS: Dylan Willey 1st, Elliott Goff 4th

Girls GS: Maeve Wright, 4th

Slopestyle: Boys team 3rd, girls 4th

Boys Slope: Noah Crogan 6th, Ryan Caffrey 7th, Dylan Willey 8th

Girls Slope: Alexandra Michael 5th

Rail Jam: Boys team 3rd, girls 3rd

