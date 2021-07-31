Williston All-Stars Push Lamoille County To Championship Game

The Williston 10U Little League All-Stars fended off a sixth-inning comeback from Lamoille County to force a winner-take-all championship game on Sunday.
Williston, who reached the title round with an 11-8 Friday night win over Bennington, defeated previously unbeaten Lamoille County 6-5 on Saturday at Legion Field.
The winner will be crowned 2021 Little League 8-10 State Champion. The first pitch is scheduled for noon.
Host St. Johnsbury was eliminated from the tournament after opening weekend.
