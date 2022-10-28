Windrow Named SJA Boys Hockey Coach

ST. JOHNSBURY — Jim Windrow is St. Johnsbury Academy’s new boys hockey coach and he brings with him a great deal of background in the sport.
Windrow played both baseball and hockey at Lyndon State College and still plays in an adult league at Fenton Chester Arena as well as a drop-in at Plymouth State University.
A Connecticut native, who also played football, tennis and indoor track growing up, he was drawn to the coaching role because of the Academy’s great history and atmosphere.
“I personally feel SJA is a good fit for myself because I strongly believe in their mission and athletic code,” Windrow said. “I had multiple people tell me that the position was rumored to open up and then I saw it posted. My good friend Scott told me that I would be a good fit and my wife Mindy really encouraged me to apply. After talking to my son, who was on board with it, I decided to apply.”
Windrow lives in Concord and has a daughter, Marisa, at Concord School and a son, Evan, at SJA.
His coaching background includes coaching at Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association at Learn to Skate, 8U, 10U and 12U levels. In addition, Windrow was a board member at LAYHA for four years — two as vice president and two as state representative — as well as other positions.
He has also helped coach occasionally at White Mountain Youth Hockey with the Plymouth Jr. Panthers 12U, 14U and 18U teams.
Windrow said his main objective at the helm will to be to build a strong foundation to SJA’s hockey program.
“Grow the student-athletes to be better players and students from the beginning of the season to the end of the season,” Windrow said in regard to his goals for the season. “I’d like to build the program and bring hockey to the forefront of winter sports at the Academy.
“I want kids to continue to have the drive to play hockey and bring out their full potential just not as athletes but as a person as well.”
St. Johnsbury is looking to improve upon last season’s record of 2-17. The Hilltoppers’ last playoff win came in 2015 when they made a run to the Division II semifinals as the No. 9 seed.
