Windrow Named SJA Boys Hockey Coach

Jim Windrow has been hired as the new St. Johnsbury Academy boys hockey coach. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Jim Windrow is St. Johnsbury Academy’s new boys hockey coach and he brings with him a great deal of background in the sport.

Windrow played both baseball and hockey at Lyndon State College and still plays in an adult league at Fenton Chester Arena as well as a drop-in at Plymouth State University.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.