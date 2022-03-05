Head coach Kabray Rockwood get a group hug from his players after top-seeded Windsor's 37-30 win over No. 3 Lake Region in the Division III championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Peyton Richardson (10) reacts with teammate Elliott Duff at the final whistle of top-seeded Windsor's 37-30 win over No. 3 Lake Region in the Division III championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
BARRE — Reese Perry scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the second half as top-seeded Windsor rallied to beat third-seeded Lake Region 37-30 in the Division III championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday.
Peyton Richardson delivered the dagger with consecutive 3s in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets (22-2) won their eighth crown in their 11th finals appearance.
The lower seed took control early.
Lake Region junior Sakoya Sweeney scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the first half as the Rangers (14-7) opened the game on an 8-0 run and took an 18-13 lead into halftime.
Then the momentum shifted.
Midway through the third quarter Windsor went on an 8-1 run, capped by a steal and a Richardson fast-break basket, to take its first lead of the game, 21-20, with 3:11 to go.
After Lake Region regained the lead 24-21, Windsor again answered.
The veteran Yellow Jackets (five senior starters) broke the game open with a 12-2 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter.
Early in that stretch, Perry made back-to-back baskets, the second a 17-foot baseline jumper to put Windsor ahead for good, 25-24, with 30 seconds to go in the third.
Richardson capped the run with consecutive 3s to give Windsor a 33-26 advantage with 3:02 to play. It was the Yellow Jackets’ only two 3s of the game.
Perry and Richardson (eight points) combined to score 20 points in the second half.
Following their late-game heroics, Windsor effectively killed the clock in the final minutes to seal the win.
Sydney Perry added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, who avenged their only division loss at Lake Region (51-42) on Jan. 22.
Alyssa Butler scored four points and Dayna Knights chipped in three for the Rangers, whose starting five — juniors Maddie Racine, Lillian Fauteux, Alyssa Butler and Sweeney and sophomore Madison Bowman — are poised to return next season.
LR will graduate three seniors: Danyelle Pion, Erica Thaler, Liris Haney.
