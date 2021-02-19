With Random Draw, NHIAA Releases Tournament Basketball Brackets

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday released its 2020-21 boys and girls basketball tournament brackets in all four divisions.
First-round games begin on March 1.
Similar to the postseason format for fall sports and because of COVID-19, the open tournaments have modifications. Teams were placed geographically into regional five-to-seven-team pods and were given seedings with a random draw. Regular-season records were disregarded.
Any team opting out of the tournament will be withdrawn from the bracket and its next scheduled opponent will advance to the next round.
The NHIAA also recommended that for prelim and quarterfinal games, each rostered varsity student-athlete is provided two tickets per game for both home and away players. Local school rules would take precedent over this recommendation.
Sites for the semifinals and finals are to be determined.
Locally in Division III, the White Mountains boys are in Region 1. The seeds are Gilford (1), Belmont (2), Berlin (3), Winnisquam (4), Newfound (5), White Mountains (6) and Inter-Lakes (7).
In Division IV, the North Country teams are in Regions 3 and 4. In Region 3, the seeds are Lisbon (1), Franklin (2), Concord Christian (3), Woodsville (4) and Lin-Wood (5). In Region 4, the seeds are Littleton (1), Profile (2), Groveton (3), Colebrook (4), Pittsburg-Canaan (5) and Gorham (6).
On the girls side in Division III, Region 1, the order is Belmont (1), Winnisquam (2), Berlin (3), Newfound (4), Gilford (5), White Mountains (6) and Inter-Lakes (7).
In Division IV, Region 3, undefeated Woodsville fell to the five seed and will have to play a road play-in. The seeds are Moultonborough (1), Franklin (2), Lisbon (3), Concord Christian (4), Woodsville (5) and Lin-Wood (6).
In Region 4, the seeds are Groveton (1), Littleton (2), Gorham (3), Colebrook (4), Pittsburg-Canaan (5) and Profile (6).
Below are the matchups for the first two rounds:
BOYS
DIVISION III
Region 1
Play-Ins
March 1
White Mountains (6) at Berlin (3), 7
Inter-Lakes (7) at Belmont (2), 7
Newfound (5) at Winnisquam (4), 7
First Round
March 3
Newfound-Winnisquam winner at Gilford (1), 7
White Mountains-Berlin winner vs. Inter-Lakes-Belmont winner, 7
——
DIVISION IV
Region 3
Play-In
March 1
Lin-Wood (5) at Woodsville (4), 7
First Round
March 3
Lin-Wood-Woodsville winner at Lisbon (1), 7
Concord Christian (3) at Franklin (2), 7
Region IV
Play-Ins
March 1
Pittsburg-Canaan (5) at Colebrook (4), 7
Gorham (6) at Groveton (3), 7
First Round
March 3
PC-Colebrook winner at Littleton (1), 7
Gorham-Groveton winner at Profile (2), 7
——
GIRLS
DIVISION III
Region 1
Play-Ins
March 2
Gilford (5) at Newfound (4), 7
White Mountains (6) at Berlin (3), 7
Inter-Lakes (7) at Winnisquam (2), 7
First Round
March 4
Gilford-Newfound winner at Belmont (1), 7
White Mountains-Berlin winner vs. Inter-Lakes-Winnisquam winner, 7
——
DIVISION IV
Play-Ins
Region 3
March 2
Woodsville (5) at Concord Christian (4), 7
Lin-Wood (6) at Lisbon (3), 7
First Round
March 4
Woodsville-Concord Christian winner at Moultonborough (1), 7
Lin-Wood-Lisbon winner at Franklin (2), 7
Region 4
Play-Ins
March 2
Pittsburg-Canaan (5) at Colebrook (4), 7
Profile (6) at Gorham (3), 7
First Round
March 4
PC-Colebrook winner at Groveton (1), 7
Profile-Gorham winner at Littleton (2), 7
