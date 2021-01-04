Patrick Rainville had a little bounce in his step on Monday, as the third-year head basketball coach put a small group of Lyndon Institute underclassmen through a skills-and-drills tryout on the first day of winter sports practice at the Northeast Kingdom high school on Monday.
“We have to focus on creating and bringing our own energy to practice,” Rainville told his players.
On LI’s dazzling new hardwood court — a donation made this past summer by local philanthropist Laura Ashton — the coach ran his players through a series of individual dribbling, ballhandling, passing, shooting and footwork drills.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott allowed school-based sports to begin on Dec. 26, but because of COVID-19, practices must be no-contact skill and strength-focused, and athletes must wear a mask and be physically distanced at all times.
Nonetheless, Rainville was ecstatic for a return to the gym.
“It’s a great feeling to be back on the court,” he said. “We are thankful for this opportunity we have to be together practicing and enjoying the game. What stands out to me over the last few months is the resiliency and understanding of young people. They see the bigger picture. They want a season, but they also understand the scope of what is going on with the pandemic. We know we are fortunate and we look forward to making the most of each day on the court.”
Rainville will divide up his teams soon, with the first full varsity skill-and-drills practice beginning Wednesday. State officials have yet to determine dates for full-contact practice or interscholastic competition.
