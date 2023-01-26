LITTLETON — Littleton faced its toughest test of the season last Friday in Bethlehem.
Rallying for an 86-81 overtime win at Profile, the Crusaders stood tall.
And at 12-0, they stand with Concord Christian as the lone two unbeaten teams in the New Hampshire Division IV standings.
“Surprised we’re 12-0,” 26th-year LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “We don’t take anyone lightly. We easily could have lost some games thus far but the guys are digging in and finding ways to win. One of this team’s characteristics that is surprising is their ability to keep finding ways to win.
“We have got to get tougher on the defensive end, but mentally we’re tough. We will keep pounding on them in practice and see where we end up.”
Littleton is no stranger to success. The program reached nine straight final fours before the 2021 season — reaching the final in 2020 (named co-champions after the championship game was canceled because of COVID) and earning a berth in the state final in 2019 and ‘17 after hoisting the trophy in 2016.
After falling short of the semifinals in 2021, the Crusaders returned to the final four last season before bowing out to two-time champion Woodsville.
And despite the loss of three graduated starting seniors, Littleton has again found its groove.
The Crusaders’ success this season starts with the team’s talented, well-connected starting five: point guard Dre Akines, guards Grady Hadlock and Landon Lord, lone senior starter Carmichael Lopez, a forward, and leading-scorer and sweet-shooting Kayden Hoskins.
The five Littleton starters accounted for all the points in the Crusaders’ come-from-behind overtime win at a jam-packed Profile gym last Friday in one of this winter’s best games.
Hadlock finished with 21 points, Hoskins 20, Lord 16, Akines 15 and Lopez 14.
All five are gifted scorers and can get buckets in a variety of ways.
“I’ve coached a long time and if we have five guys that can score and every kid can do something different, that’s really hard to defend,” Howard said. “Every team so far has tried to take away Kayden. Go ahead, the other four can all score the ball.”
Akines, a 5-foot-7 junior, is averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals. He’s a lightning-quick defender who likes to score in transition.
Lord, a 5-10 sophomore, is averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals. He’s a slasher who likes to score around the hoop.
Hadloock, a 5-11 junior, at 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.2 steals is an all-around threat. He can score from 3, at the rim, and is a strong defender.
Lopez, a 6-3 forward, is averaging 14.9 and 9.6 rebounds. He can bang inside or step out and splash a 3.
Hoskins, a 6-1 junior, has a pure stroke from distance and can score elsewhere, too. He’s averaging 21 points and 7.8 rebounds a game.
They all produced at Profile.
“Different kids made big shots at different times,” Howard said. “Kayden got taken away a bit and everyone stepped up.”
Supplying support off the bench are seniors Gavin Lewis, Calef Maccini, Braiden Lewis, junior Cam Cook and freshman Sam Reagey.
The Crusaders are averaging 70.1 points per game while allowing just 54.3 this season.
“The kids are pretty unselfish; they play together,” Howard said. “And we are used to playing in big games. The guys in the big games have stepped up. They are fun to coach.”
Littleton owns wins at fourth-ranked Woodsville, handing the Engineers their lone loss, 69-59; at sixth-ranked Profile; a pair of wins over rival and Division III White Mountains and a pair over dangerous sleeper Lin-Wood. They also picked up victories over southern foes Portsmouth Christian and Epping.
“I still think Woodsville is the team to beat,” Howard said. “They are the two-time champs until someone beats them in the playoffs.”
A week since the Profile clash, Littleton is gearing up for a tough stretch. It’s one that should be challenging, yet good for LHS as it takes aim at the postseason.
The Crusaders play Groveton (8-2) on Friday, Profile (10-2) on Tuesday and Woodsville (9-1) next Friday. The good news, all will be at home, part of a five-game homestand with only six games left on the regular-season slate.
“Each game will be a different challenge. These three teams all require different game plans. They have no similarities,” Howard said.
“We will take it one game at a time. We’ve played a lot of road games, so we’re excited to be at home. Hopefully, we shoot the ball better and play a little better defense.”
