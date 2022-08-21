Women In Football: Three Participate In St. J Green And White Scrimmage

The St. Johnsbury Academy football program held its annual Green and White scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and three women were in featured roles: Official Heather Wallek (SJA Class of 1995), assistant football coach Julia Kearney and student-athlete sophomore Brooke Davis. "Women are the future of football and they were well represented at our intrasquad scrimmage," Hilltopper 10th-year head coach Rich Alerio wrote on Facebook. (Contributed photo)

The St. Johnsbury Academy football program held its annual Green and White scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and three women were in featured roles: Official Heather Wallek (SJA Class of 1995), assistant football coach Julia Kearney and student-athlete sophomore Brooke Davis. “Women are the future of football and they were well represented at our intrasquad scrimmage,” Hilltopper 10th-year head coach Rich Alerio wrote on Facebook.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.