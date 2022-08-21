The St. Johnsbury Academy football program held its annual Green and White scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and three women were in featured roles: Official Heather Wallek (SJA Class of 1995), assistant football coach Julia Kearney and student-athlete sophomore Brooke Davis. “Women are the future of football and they were well represented at our intrasquad scrimmage,” Hilltopper 10th-year head coach Rich Alerio wrote on Facebook.
Women In Football: Three Participate In St. J Green And White Scrimmage
Latest News
- Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
- California governor rejects legal drug injection sites
- Judge: Idaho abortion ban seems to conflict with federal law
- Accuser's mom: R Kelly's threats made her fear for her life
- Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
- AP News Summary at 6:51 p.m. EDT
- College students return to campus without access to abortion
- Argentine prosecutors request 12-year sentence for VP
- California governor rejects sites in Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco where opioid users could legally inject drugs
- Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood
- Florida school shooter's birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol
- Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Hackett 'sorry' for Broncos' preseason performance vs Bills
- Dodgers, Muncy agree to $13.5M, 1-year contract extension
- Castellanos scores, Girona beats Getafe in 1st league win
- 2021 AP All-America football team
- Tom Brady ends 11-day break, rejoins Buccaneers for practice
- Waters breaks tie with walk, Royals beat White Sox 6-4
- Phillies' Bryce Harper to begin rehab assignment Tuesday
- Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC
- Griner's detention weighed heavily on Mercury all season
- Man United beats Liverpool 2-1 against backdrop of protests
- Giants first-round pick Thibodeaux sprains MCL in right knee
- Dunn to train with US women ahead of games against Nigeria
- Roma supports injured Wijnaldum in 1-0 win over Cremonese
- Casemiro completes $60M move to Man United from Real Madrid
- Sarkisian praises emerging talent of young QB Ewers
- Transfer portal provides more hits, fewer misses for coaches
- Ex-Clemson baseball coach Lee embracing role as SC assistant
- Column: Elliott angry with teammate Larson as playoffs loom
- Angry Man United fans protesting ahead of Liverpool game
- Spanish league looking into insults against Atlético player
- Short-timers Cincinnati, Houston, UCF expected to lead AAC
- Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee
- Buckeyes out to restore Big Ten order; Badgers pick in West
- Cardinals relish locker room full of veteran superstars
- Seahawks bolster analytics staff after disappointing season
- Running back Zach Charbonnet emerging as leader for UCLA
- Sanders, SWAC's Jackson State aiming for better finish
- 2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
- Drake Maye gets the call as North Carolina QB starter
- Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starting QB for opener
- Tab Ramos to coach 2nd-tier Hartford Athletic in USL
- Islanders sign defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov
- AP preseason All-America team highlighted by Alabama stars
- England's top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win
- Raiders trade backup QB Nick Mullens to Vikings
- Loyola's Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her
- Bills cut Haack, clear the way for 'Punt God' to take over
- Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury
- This Date in Baseball: 17-year-old Bob Feller struck out 15.
- Today in Sports History: Usain Bolt wins the 100 at Worlds
- Iniesta's Kobe loses 3-1 to Jeonbuk in ACL quarterfinals
- Atlantic League Glance
- World Cup teams Ghana, Switzerland fit in warmup friendly
- Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
- Dortmund searching for answers after late collapse to Bremen
- Indian court moves to settle issues that led to FIFA ban
- Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.