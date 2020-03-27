Women’s college hoops: Fair Haven’s Disorda commits to Hornets

Fair Haven's Kerigan Disorda (5) will play for NVU-Lyndon next season. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LYNDONVILLE — Kerigan Disorda, a 5-foot-2 guard from Fair Haven Union in Vermont, has committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s women’s basketball program, it was announced Friday.

Disorda was a key member of a Fair Haven team that captured back-to-back Division II championships in 2019 and ‘20. This winter she averaged 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as the Slaters completed their undefeated championship season.

