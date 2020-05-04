LYNDONVILLE — Rachel Lawson, a 5-foot-5 guard from U-32 High School in East Montpelier, committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program, beginning in the fall.
Lawson was a two-year varsity performer at U-32. She averaged 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 70% from the foul line.
The Barre Auditorium Concessions Committee awarded Lawson its annual merit scholarship at the state basketball tournament.
“Rachel is an extremely competitive person and I look forward to seeing her fire and passion play in our program,” said Lyndon coach Ben Arsenault. “I couldn’t be happier that Rachel has decided to become a Hornet. Rachel’s raw athleticism and ability to shoot the ball from three-point range will serve two distinct needs for our program. I am very excited to add her skill set to our program next season.
“Rachel is a bit of utility knife, she can do a little bit of everything and that will certainly aid her transition to college basketball. I believe she will make a positive impact on our campus community and in the locker room. The Hornet family is so excited to have her become a Hornet.”
Lawson, who will study Applied Psychology and Human Services at Lyndon, is looking forward to being a Hornet.
“I want to join the program at NVU-Lyndon because the team is tight knit, which is what I was looking for,” she said. “I believe my skill set will mesh well with my new teammates, from what I have seen from them. Also, I believe I could learn a lot from coach Arsenault.”
“Rachel is an athletic combo guard with strong ballhandling and the ability to stretch the floor with her shooting range,” said U-32 coach Erik Bennett. “Her ability to see the court and play in transition will be an asset to her at the college level.”
Lawson joins Kerigan Disorda of Fair Haven in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
