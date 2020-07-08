LYNDONVILLE — Michaela Dowd, a 5-foot-3 guard from Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan, N.H., committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program, it was announced Wednesday.
Dowd was Mascoma Valley’s Most Valuable Player for three consecutive seasons. She averaged 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game for the Royals.
“Michaela is a feisty and athletic guard,” said Lyndon coach Ben Arsenault. “Her work ethic and tenacity are both huge positives coming into her freshman year. Her competitive spirit and work ethic truly sets her apart and I can’t wait to see her in action this season.”
Dowd was a New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization Division III Honorable Mention All-State selection. She was also selected to play in the NHBCO Senior All-Star Game and the GSC North South Game.
“I chose the program at NVU-Lyndon because coach Arsenault was very welcoming as well as the whole team,” Dowd said. “The program seems like a perfect fit for me. I couldn’t have asked for a more comfortable way to transition from high school to collegiate sports.”
Dowd, who will study Applied Psychology and Human Services at Lyndon, was a high honors and honors student in all four years of high school. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and the president of the student council.
“Michaela Dowd is the complete package,” said Walt Hammond, Dowd’s coach at Mascoma Valley. “She is a total team player who is willing to do whatever it takes to win. There are many components she brings to the game that are not reflected in her statistics. She has been the glue that held the team together. I look forward to watching her compete at the collegiate level and she will serve the NVU basketball program well.”
Dowd joins Kerigan Disorda of Fair Haven, Rachel Lawson of Northfield, Lexi Welch of Lancaster and Karly Cordwell of Milan (N.H.) in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
