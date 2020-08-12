Women’s college soccer: Oxbow’s McIntire joins Hornets

LYNDONVILLE — Chloe McIntire, a 5-foot-10-inch forward from Oxbow Union High School in Bradford will play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer program for the 2020-2021 academic year.
McIntire was a key member of an Oxbow program that reached the Vermont Division III semifinals in her sophomore season. In addition, she competed on the Olympians’ girls basketball team.
McIntire also excelled in the classroom, earning honors two years and high honors once. She was a two-year member of the National Honor Society will enroll at NVU as an Early College student and study Pre-Nursing.
“Chloe displays solid athleticism and length,” said Hornets coach Ben Aresenault. “Chloe can play multiple positions and is extremely versatile. Her ability to play an attack position in our program brings immediate value and fills a distinct need in our program. Chloe’s unselfish playing style will suit our system very well. Her length up front will also be a huge bonus in our air game. Chloe has a desire to be successful and her work ethic and passion will be a huge lift in our program.”
“Chloe is a presence on the pitch that can’t be ignored,” said Oxbow coach Dan Thomas added.”Not only for her height, but also because she values team play and will always be looking for her teammates when on offense. She is also a threat in front of the goal when the team has a free kick or corner kick. Even if she isn’t the one to score the goal, she is someone who will open up space for someone else to.”
McIntire joins Samantha Harrison of Willsboro, N.Y., in NVU-Lyndon’s 2020-21 recruiting class.
“I have always loved athletics and being a part of a team,” McIntire said. “Getting the opportunity to continue into my college years was a “no-brainer” for me.”
