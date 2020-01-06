Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Two former local women’s hockey players are among 10 NCAA student-athletes, who played for the Vermont Shamrocks 19U Junior team, recently named as 2019 Academic All-stars by the American College Hockey Coaches Association.
North Country Union 2015 grad Whitney Bernier, and Brianna Doty of Lyndon Institute’s class of 2018 are former Shamrocks. For the past decade, over 75 former players have gone from the Shamrocks directly to college hockey. “The list of honorees represents the best of the NCAA, student-athletes who excel on and off the ice,” said AHCA Executive Director Joe Bertagna. “The sport demands a great deal from these athletes, so it is a great statement they make, individually and collectively, with their ability to attain this level of academic achievement.”
