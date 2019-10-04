JOHNSON — After getting halted prematurely by Mother Nature on Tuesday, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer team returned to NVU-Johnson on Thursday afternoon to replay its North Atlantic Conference contest. The Hornets came away with a 3-0 victory, the team’s first win of the season.

Lyndon is now 1-7 overall and 1-2 in the NAC, while Johnson remains winless in eight starts including thee conference affairs. With the win, the Hornets also earn a point in the race for the NVU President’s Cup, the annual competition for athletic superiority between NVU’s two campuses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.