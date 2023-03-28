Woodsville Baseball To Play Game In Cooperstown
Buy Now

Unbeaten White Mountains cruises past Woodsville 14-2 in New Hampshire high school baseball game on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Woodsville baseball team is headed to Cooperstown.

The Engineers will travel to New York for a regular-season game against Gorham on April 23, playing in the city that is primarily known for harboring the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.