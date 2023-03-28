Woodsville Baseball To Play Game In Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Woodsville baseball team is headed to Cooperstown.
The Engineers will travel to New York for a regular-season game against Gorham on April 23, playing in the city that is primarily known for harboring the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
“Pete Giraud, head coach of Gorham, reached out to me asking if we would be interested in playing our regular season game at Cooperstown after their original plans had fallen through,” Woodsville coach Brent Cox said. “I couldn’t imagine a better team-building experience and something they would remember forever.”
The plan is for the Engineers to begin their trip that Friday — after they wrap up their game with Groveton — and then visit the hall of fame on Saturday before squaring off with the Huskies on Sunday.
“We are all really excited and hope it can become a tradition,” Cox said.
Fundraising efforts for the trip will be in full effect this Saturday at the Clifford Memorial Building in Woodsville, with a cornhole tournament taking place to help out with the cost of the trip.
It is $50 a team and is bring your own partner. Prizes are 50/50 payout with a 50/30/20 split. It will be a four-game round-robin that leads into a double-elimination bracket — meaning participants are gauranteed at least six games.
Food will also be available for sale and Woodsville players will be selling 50/50 tickets until the day of the tournament, will all proceeds going towards the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.