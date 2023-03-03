Colby-Sawyer College will be rocking with New Hampshire North Country hoop fans on Sunday.
The fun begins at 1 o’clock when No. 1 Groveton and No. 2 Colebrook square off in a clash of Division IV titans. The Eagles (19-2) and the Mohawks (18-3) have dominated D-IV throughout the winter with all signs pointing toward this inevitable championship showdown.
Then at 3, when the dust has settled and the crowd replenished, the Woodsville boys will return to the season finale for the third straight season — thus seeking a third consecutive D-IV crown.
Both games were moved from Saturday to Sunday because of an incoming storm.
Groveton is led by Marissa Kenison, a physical, dominant presence down low that can bang and bruise with the best of them. Averaging 14.2 ppg, Kenison has the ability to take over a game, having scored 24 or more three times. Same can be said about Delaney Whiting (10.8 ppg), who dropped in a season-high 20 during the Eagles’ quarterfinal victory.
The Eagles punched their ticket to Sunday’s show with a solid performance in the semifinals, knocking out No. 5 Newmarket 34-26. The Mohawks entry was a bit more dramatic, holding off 14-seed Woodsville, 39-37, thanks to some late-game heroics by CA’s one-two punch in Ariana Lord and Haley Rossitto.
Lord (11.1 ppg), a walking double-double, has really turned it on this postseason and is averaging 20 per over the last two rounds. Rossitto (11.4 ppg) has shined this winter as well, both through her scoring and her pick-pocketing defense. Sierra Riff also stuffs the stat sheet, doing the dirty work for CA.
Both teams have had a resurgent scorer come on strong in the second half of the season. If either team manages to take out one or both of the other’s top two scorers, more shots may become open for Groveton’s Aspen Clermont or Colebrook’s Emma McKeage. Clermont has been a force since the end of January, averaging just shy of 11 a game while McKeage has scored 15 or more five times this season.
When the two ball clubs last met on Feb. 3, CA escaped with a one-point win. In the meeting before that, Groveton won by two.
Woodsville (18-3) has been king of D-IV for the past two seasons and it can be imagined that the Engineers would like to keep it that way for another 365.
Cam Davidson has been a part of the previous two runs and has the veteran experience to help his team get it done again, now in a much-elevated role. The senior big man who can bang inside or stroke it from deep has paired nicely with Landon Kingsbury — each of whom averages roughly 16 points a game.
Throw in the second returning starter from a year ago Jack Boudreault (9.8 ppg), point guard Ryan Walker and Connor Houston — who has caught fire from deep during the playoff run — and you have a pretty lethal starting unit walking out for tip-off.
In the No. 4 Engineers’ semifinal win over top-ranked Littleton, those five Woodsville starters played the entire game.
The only thing standing in Woodsville’s way of capping off D-IV’s first three-peat since 2005-07 (Lisbon) is No. 6 Holy Family. The Griffins knocked off No. 2 Concord Christian in a double-overtime semifinal thriller, a game in which Holy Family’s Yves Mugiraneza supplied three buzzer-beaters, including the game-winner.
