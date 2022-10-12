Woodsville Boys Seize First Golf Crown

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — The Woodsville golf team took home the New Hampshire Division IV golf state championship on Tuesday, beating out Mascenic by four strokes to claim the program’s first-ever state title.
Jackson Horne’s 18-hole score of 77 led all Engineers at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club. Horne had four birdies and shot 5 over on the day. Josiah Hakala of Mascenic finished 3 under and leads the individual event.
Mike Hogan and Monty Foster, both with 80, and Camden Clawson (86) also scored for Woodsville.
Woodsville was D-IV state runners-up a season ago.
“This team has worked really hard to improve their overall game,” WHS coach Brent Cox said. “Some entered tournaments and some just played more than normal. They had the drive to improve and we worked really hard on the mental aspect of the game, which we know is the hardest part of it. How they have been able to bounce back after a bad shot and keep grinding was truly impressive.”
Woodsville scored 312 points beating out Mascenic (316), Hopkinton (323), Gilford (334) and Campbell (337).
“I’m just so proud of this team and where they were two years ago to now is remarkable,” Cox said. “I am excited to watch the other 12 golfers grow as we only lose two seniors.”
The individual tournament continues Saturday morning in Concord. Tuesday’s rounds will count as first-round scores for the 36-event.
Gannon Smith carded an 80 for sixth place White Mountains.
GIRLS GOLF
ST. J FIFTH AT D-I CHAMPIONSHIPS; NADEAU FOURTH: At Williston Golf Club, the St. Johnsbury girls golf team finished fifth in the Division I state championship.
Burr and Burton was crowned team champion and Mount Mansfield’s Namo Seibert earned individual championship honors.
North Country’s Cora Nadeau placed fourth individually and St. J’s Charlotte Ng grabbed fifth.
Nadeau’s score of 100 also qualified her for the New England tournament on Oct. 31.
Team scores: 1. Burr and Burton 193; 2. Champlain Valley 196; 3. Essex 223; 4. South Burlington 230; 5. St. Johnsbury 237.
Top 10:1. Namo Seibert, MMU 77; 2. Kaylie Porter, BBA 86; 3. Ryan Sleeper, CVU 92; 4. Cora Nadeau, North Country 100; 5. Charlotte Ng, St. Johnsbury 101; 6. Megan Rexford, CVU 104; 7. CB Stackpole-McGrath, CVU 105; 8. Jillian Del Drecco, Essex 106; 9. Grace McDonald, BBA; T10. Maddie Tulkop, BHS; Elise Ayer, CVU 108.
