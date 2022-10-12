Woodsville Boys Seize First Golf Crown

The Woodsville boys golf team won the New Hampshire Division IV team championship at Mount Washington Resort Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — The Woodsville golf team took home the New Hampshire Division IV golf state championship on Tuesday, beating out Mascenic by four strokes to claim the program’s first-ever state title.

Jackson Horne’s 18-hole score of 77 led all Engineers at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club. Horne had four birdies and shot 5 over on the day. Josiah Hakala of Mascenic finished 3 under and leads the individual event.

