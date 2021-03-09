Numbers, the center of the sports universe, don’t mean much in this abbreviated hoops season. Seedings don’t accurately reflect what the teams did during the pandemic-hampered campaign.
COVID-19 has rendered stats more unimportant than usual going into Wednesday’s Division IV boys semifinal with the Groveton Eagles and Woodsville Engineers. They follow the first semifinal, set for 5 p.m. between Portsmouth Christian Academy and Holy Family Academy.
No strangers to the final four, the Eagles (second straight semifinal appearance) and Engineers (second in the three years) come in off good quarterfinal performances. The Eagles stunned Littleton 57-47, and the Engineers outlasted Concord Christian 48-42 last Saturday. It was Littleton’s first loss of the season.
The previous Eagles-Engineers postseason encounter was in the 2017 semifinals, won 48-38 by Groveton en route to the D-IV title.
There is little coaches Mark Collins (34th season) and Jamie Walker haven’t seen in their combined 56 years on the bench. Even though the teams didn’t play this season, Collins knows what has to be done on Wenesday. “Rebound the basketball, play our half-court game, limit them to one shot,” he said on Tuesday. “We need to run our half-court offense and attack the rim.”
Groveton senior Matt St. Cyr (13.9 points per game in the regular season) has played well the last three-four weeks, Collins remarked. St. Cyr maintained the hot scoring with 22 in the Littleton game, but “The thing with us, we know what we’ll get out of St. Cyr, [Julian] Kenison, but we’ll need [points from] our other guys too. We won’t beat ‘em if it’s just those two guys scoring.” That’s what the Eagles got in the Littleton game, he noted. “[Sophomore Aiden] Whiting had a good game, so did [Kaden] Cloutier, our freshman,” referring to Whiting’s 18 points against Littleton.
In coach Walker’s view, “now it’s just kind of repetition,” he said. “We’ve gone through the season and practices. We had a good practice [on Tuesday], and it’s just a matter of what happens Wednesday.
“We need to rebound, take care of the basketball, and,” he emphasized, “not settle on offense. We don’t want to take the first shot. We have to make Groveton work defensively and be sure to get back. That’s one thing Mark’s teams do well, is get back defensively.
“We’ll have to handle their press and their zone D, and it’s a matter of the boys keeping their heads on straight. They’re confident – they were down 12 early the last game and came back.”
Junior forward Chris Corliss leads the Eagles in rebounding, whereas Woodsville will rely on its strong underclass of junior top scorer Cam Tenney-Burt, sophomore forward Cam Davidson, junior Michael Maccini, and senior guard/forward Corey Bemis at both ends of the floor.
Tenney-Burt averaged 20.4 ppg, good for second place in D-IV. He peaked with a 34-point effort this season, and he, Maccini and Davidson each had 12 points in the Saturday win at Concord Christian.
It should be a good game between two teams who’re familiar with each other even though they haven’t played this season.
“His teams are always well organized, they play good D, they run their offense – they’re a well-coached team,” Collins said.
“We know what they’re going to do and I’m sure they know us well enough to know what we’re going to do,” Walker said.
D-IV Semifinals
Wednesday
At Plymouth Regional H.S.
Portsmouth Christian vs. Holy Family, 5 p.m.
Groveton Eagles vs. Woodsville Engineers, 7 p.m.
